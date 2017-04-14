The Who set for Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series | RecordCourier.com

Iconic rock group The Who is headed to South Lake Tahoe. On Monday, April 10, it was announced that the band will play Harveys Outdoor Arena on Aug. 16, as part of the 2017 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series.

"The Who were formed by sheet-metal worker Roger Daltrey in 1963. The line-up, after a couple of adjustments, established itself with Daltrey on lead vocals, Keith Moon on drums, John Entwistle on bass and Pete Townshend on guitar.

"Townshend, honoring his art student credentials, wrote (and still writes) music famous for having an 'edge,' complemented by the wildly creative performance techniques of each member of the band," states The Who's Facebook biography.

Tickets for the performance, which begins at 8 p.m., go on sale to the public on Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. via http://www.ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $89.50 to $199.50.

"Today, despite the deaths of Keith Moon and John Entwistle, The Who remain a potent force on the rock music scene," continues the bio.

The Who, known for songs including "My Generation" and "Baba O'Riley," joins Paul Simon, Rebelution, Jack Johnson, Train, Lenny Kravitz, Third Eye Blind, Sammy Hagar and Slightly Stoopid, bringing the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series lineup to nine artists.