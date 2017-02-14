Talent show at Meneley Elementary | RecordCourier.com

Student talent was on full display at Meneley Elementary School’s annual showcase January 24. Students in prekindergarten through fifth grade treated daytime and evening audiences to singing, magic shows, dances and a monologue.

Show producers and hosts Sherrie Jackson-Higgins and Julie Michel, both fifth-grade teachers at Meneley, worked with students during auditions and dress rehearsals before the main event.

“Students had to be very dedicated to the performance,” said Michel.

Student performers were Brooklyn Allen and Hannah Visbal; Treva Alvarado; Coby Anderson; Megan Baily; Hannah Baldwin and Taytum Lind; Jacob Berry; Sabastian Caldera; Ande Church; Abby & Mirabel Detsch; Taylor De Vecchi and Barbara Mazure; Roderick Dixon; Ashley Ellis and Aujanae Williams; Justin Ericsson and Emry Simpson; Shasta Garr; Jimmy Grant; Macie Hahn and Kate Jensen; Joseph Holland; Dylan Spear Holub; Logan Karwoski; Ashlyn Kavanagh; Ella Kavanagh; Lainey Kearney; Megan Kelly; Reagan Mello and Ellie Merrithew; Joe Michel; Angela Rodriguez; Hector Sanchez; Harley Smith; Shania Stenerson; Justin and Savannah Stiles; Maizy Thompsen; Gianni Vecchiarelli; Faith Waymire; Joel Weddington; and Emily Zivkovic.

The talent show is a popular, recurring event at the school.

“Meneley has a lot of talent and we want to do our part to help students shine,” said Jackson-Higgins.

■ School food drive to benefit local food closet

Meneley is collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items from February 13-March 3 to support Carson Valley’s food closet. Collections will take place at the school’s entrance each morning for the duration of the drive. Monetary donations are also accepted; checks may be made out to “CCMES food drive.”

According to a flier promoting the drive, one in six people in America faces hunger. The flier also emphasizes that every donation counts, and that one bag of food can provide as many as 11 meals.

Questions about the food drive may be directed to school counselor and event coordinator Katie Emm at 265-3154, ext. 1506. Meneley is located at 1446 Muir Drive in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Full moons and eclipses and comets, oh, my

Should the stormy weather pattern break tonight, nighttime sky watchers would do well to look up.

Tonight’s “snow moon,” so named as February is typically winter’s snowiest month, is the second full moon of 2017.

According to NASA, at 4:43 p.m. at the time of moonrise this evening, the moon will move partially through the Earth’s shadow. The shadow, called a penumbra, will block part of the sun’s light from reaching the moon and make it appear darker than usual. This is known as a penumbral lunar eclipse.

Around midnight, Comet 45P will be visible in the eastern sky near the constellation of Hercules. Comet 45P’s closest approach to Earth happens tonight, though it will remain visible throughout the month of February and return again in 2022. A telescope or binoculars will enhance the viewing experience.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.