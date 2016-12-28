SnowGlobe 2016 kicks off Thursday | RecordCourier.com

SnowGlobe 2016, specializing in electronic dance music, kicks off Thursday and continues through Saturday at Lake Tahoe Community College.

Each year approximately 15,000 people attend SnowGlobe during the three days leading up to New Year’s Eve. The event brings in between $6-$10 million for South Lake Tahoe’s economy.

The Chainsmokers

Fresh off the release of their single “Closer,” which features singer-songwriter Halsey and debuted earlier this year, duo Alex Pall and Drew Taggart are making their SnowGlobe debut.

Catch Pall and Taggart headlining the festival on Thursday.

Flume

The Australian DJ returns to SnowGlobe for the second time — he last headlined the party in 2014. The record producer and musician released his first EP in 2011, which featured the hit track “Sleepless.”

Harley Edward Streten, known professionally by his alias, Flume, followed the song’s success with a self-titled solo album a year later. Earlier this year the artist debuted his second record, “Skin,” noted for “Never Be Like You,” which features vocals from Canadian singer-songwriter Kai.

Flume headlines SnowGlobe on Thursday.

Major Lazer

Comprised of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Jillionaire, Major Lazer began in 2008 as a dancehall project of Diplo’s. Eight years later, the group is now known for musical collaborations that transcend genre classification.

Their third studio album, “Peace Is The Mission,” was released in the summer of 2015 and boasts the hit single “Lean On,” featuring DJ Snake and MØ.

Major Lazer headlines the festival on Friday.

ODESZA

Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight met at Western Washington University and began recording together not long after. The duo released their first full-length album, “Summer’s Gone,” in the fall of 2012 and rose to recognition with “How Did I Get Here” and “IPlayYouListen.”

Over the past two years ODESZA skyrocketed in popularity. Now, with performances at Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Sasquatch and other festivals under their belt, the duo returns to South Shore for a headlining SnowGlobe gig on New Year’s Eve.

For all things SnowGlobe related, interact with the festival on Facebook and follow it on Twitter at @itsSnowGlobe and on Instagram at @snowglobe.