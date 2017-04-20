Sierra Nevada Ballet coming to Carson City’s BAC April 30 | RecordCourier.com

Sierra Nevada Ballet will perform 4 p.m. April 30 at 4 p.m. at the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City. Tickets may be purchased atrenolittletheater.org or breweryarts.org.

Each year, Sierra Nevada Ballet and Artistic Director Rosine Bena, welcomes spring with Brew, Brats and Ballet at the Reno Little Theater and the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City.

This year the event will feature new choreography as well as three new musical compositions. This adds a new dimension to the creative experience for choreographers, dancers and the audience. Each composer will join the collaborating choreographer on stage to share the creative process prior to the new choreographic presentation and will also take part in the Q&A session at the end of the program.

One composer in particular, is Milton Williams. Williams has performed internationally as a conductor, composer and vocalist. He has served as music director, composer and conductor for orchestral, choral and operatic ensembles.

The ballet will perform this weekend at Brew, Brats, and Ballet 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Reno Little Theater,

For information about this event, and the Sierra Nevada Ballet, visit sierranevadaballet.org or call 775-360-8663.