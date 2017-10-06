Oktoberfest at Camp Richardson starts Saturday

The 23rd annual Oktoberfest at Camp Richardson returns this weekend.

The two-day event will feature fall-inspired brews as well as activities for the whole family. Oktoberfest celebrants — of legal drinking age — can choose from seven different seasonal brews: Leingukegal's Oktoberfest, German Spaten, Blue Moon Harvest, Sam Adams Octoberfest, Deschutes Hopzeit, New Belgium Wheat and St. Archer Hoppy Pilsner. Crispin Hard Cider also will be available. Food choices include turkey legs or IPA beer infused bratwursts.

Tickets for food and beer are cash only.

There will be games and activities for kids and fun for adults as well, including a sausage eating contest, beer stein holding and yodeling contests.

Admission and parking are free, and festival goers are encouraged to take advantage of the free bike valet in front of the Mountain Sports Center. Bikers will receive an ice cream coupon when they valet their bikes.

The fall festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Grab a copy of Lake Tahoe Action for more information on Oktoberfest at Camp Richardson.