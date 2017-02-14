New Lake Tahoe Brewfest headed to South Shore this summer | RecordCourier.com

Mark your calendars — the inaugural Lake Tahoe Brewfest is headed to South Shore on June 10.

From noon to 5 p.m., approximately 10 local breweries will unite in the Swiss Chalet area of Lake Tahoe Boulevard to bring a festival celebrating craft beer to the region.

“It’s a great opportunity to link arms and celebrate beer around the lake. The beer movement and what’s happening for Tahoe is awesome, and it’s an opportunity to roll out the new breweries,” Cold Water Brewery & Grill owner Debbie Brown said.

She spearheaded the brewfest effort to establish a summertime kick-off party for visitors and locals in the Tahoe Basin.

“Beer is the common denominator; it’s what brings us together,” Brown explained.

While logistics are not yet set in stone, things to look forward to include multiple vendors, live music and of course, food and beer.

Local brewers such as Alibi Ale Works, Sidellis, Cold Water Brewery, Tahoe Mountain Brewery and up-and-coming South Lake Brewing Company are currently expected to have booths at the event, which will also feature a home brewing competition.

FNCTN, a Tahoe-based production and promotional company, is teaming up with Cold Water to host the brewfest and is currently in the process of making applications for the contest available online.

“Breweries are blossoming, and we want to bring together the brew scene,” FNCTN’s Nick Rogers said.

Details for the competition have not been solidified, but those wishing to participate should keep tabs on all things Lake Tahoe Brewfest — details for the home brewing portion will be released with enough time for participants to perfect their drinks, according to Rogers.

Various permits and applications for the inaugural event are still in the filing process, and additional details will be released as the event draws nearer — be sure to stay tuned for more information.

“It’s a big endeavor for us and the South Shore,” Brown added. “Put it on the calendar and save the date.”

Visit the Facebook event page for the Lake Tahoe Brewfest to learn more.