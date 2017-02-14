Meet Democrats, Alpine museum’s curator, at events | RecordCourier.com

The Douglas County Democratic Women invite you to meet the members of the Senate and Assembly Democratic caucuses at 5 p.m. Feb. 15. The event is an opportunity to get acquainted with elected leaders heading into an active 2017 Legislative session. Nevada Legislature, Room 3100, 401 S Carson St., Carson City. For more information, email Kimi Cole, Douglas Democrats chair, KimiMCole@gmail.com

Meet James Boyd, Alpine County Museum’s new curator, at the Alpine County Historical Society’s potluck dinner and membership meeting at 5 p.m. Feb. 16. Boyd holds a double major in history and economics from the University of Washington and received his master’s degree in accounting and business economics in 1980. Here is your opportunity to find out what he has planned for the new year. The meeting will be held at Alpine Early Learning Center, 100 Foothill Road, Markleeville. Please bring a friend and your favorite potluck dish to share. Call Shannon at 215-0697 with questions.

Iris Blaisdell with the Douglas County Historical Society’s Youth Education program will present a free, three-part program suited to students fourth grade and up starting Feb. 18. The first program, title “Trail to the Promised Land,” explores the history and difficulties early emigrants faced coming across the great Nevada desert to settle in Carson Valley. The first presentation is set for 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center, 1477 Highway 395 N. in Gardnerville. Everyone is invited to the program.

Next week being Valentine’s Day, I can’t resist sharing a few customs from around the word. Although recognized as a significant cultural and commercial celebration in many places, Valentine’s Day is not a public holiday in any country. Valentine’s Day is named after the third-century Roman saint commonly associated with love. So abundant are theories regarding St. Valentine, including that he was anywhere from two to 12 different men and that he was a pope, that no one seems to know for sure. Enough confusion surrounds St. Valentine’s true identity that the Catholic Church discontinued liturgical veneration of him in 1969, although his name remains on its list of officially recognized saints.

Now for some of the more unusual Valentine’s Day customs: In the UK, many people send Valentine’s cards anonymously, so hopeful recipients can “believe” they have secret admirers yet to be discovered. To the west, in Norfolk, a mysterious “Jack Valentine” knocks on people’s doors and vanishes, leaving sweets for children. Saudi Arabia is one of several Muslin/Islamic countries where Valentine’s day is banned. In 2008 Saudi officials instructed florists and gift shops to remove all red items until after Feb. 14, declaring the celebration a sin as it “encourages immoral relations between unmarried men and women.” In Estonia, it is called “Friends Day” and is celebrated mainly as a holiday of friendship. That doesn’t mean it is totally without romance, however; on this day, single people get to take a ride on a special “love bus” where they can meet others without partners. Kind of like a “singles cruise” only on a bus.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com