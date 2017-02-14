Jack Johnson, Rebelution join 2017 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series | RecordCourier.com

The next two artists are booked for the 2017 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series: reggae group Rebelution and singer-songwriter Jack Johnson will headline Harveys Outdoor Arena in June and July, respectively.

Stateline welcomes Rebelution on June 30, along with Nahko and Medicine for the People, Collie Buddz, Hirie and DJ Mackle, all of whom will accompany the California-based band on its Good Vibes summer tour, which launches on the heels of the 2016 record “Falling Into Place.”

“A dozen years into Rebelution’s stirring career, the release of the California reggae band’s fifth album, ‘Falling Into Place,’ finds them more energized than ever.

“’Falling Into Place’ mingles stories of love gained and lost with reminiscences of years gone by (‘Pretty Lady,’ ‘Those Days,’ ‘Santa Barbara’) and socially pertinent songs like ‘Know It All,’ which challenges the hatred in an ever-more-violent world and a fraught political environment,” states Rebelution’s website.

Tickets for the general admission show go on sale for $37.50, plus tax and fees, on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. PST via http://www.ticketmaster.com and http://www.apeconcerts.com.

Nearly one month later, Jack Johnson takes the stage at Harveys Outdoor Arena on July 28. The gig is the musician’s final stop on his first tour since 2014, and pre-sale tickets went on sale Feb. 14.

“Fans who purchase a ticket will receive a download of Johnson’s new song, ‘Fragments,’ which is also available for purchase or streaming on all music serves on Feb. 17.

“The highly anticipated new material accompanies the film ‘The Smog Of The Sea,’ a documentary that provides a new perspective on the once pristine oceans of the world, while making an artful call to action for rethinking single-use plastic,” states a press release from Johnson’s management team.

Rock band Animal Liberation Orchestra joins Johnson for his South Shore performance.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. PST. General admission and reserved bleacher seats are available for $70, plus tax and fees. Purchases will be conducted through http://www.ticketmaster.com and http://www.apeconcerts.com.