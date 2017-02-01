In the spotlight for Jan. 29 | RecordCourier.com

Library Reception

Friends of Douglas County Public Library host membership reception 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the library, 1625 Library Lane, Minden. The Friends support, contribute to and promote the library. Meet members over snacks, drinks. Information, Facebook, douglas.lib.nv.us or 782-9841.

Democratic Dinner

Nevada Democrats host First in the West Dinner Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn, Minden. U.S. Army Gen. Wesley Clark will speak. Doors open 5:30 p.m., dinner 7 p.m. Information, Kim Cole, KimiMCole@gmail.com or 721-1212.

Talent Showcase

Carson Valley Community Theatre hosts annual Stars of Tomorrow Talent Showcase Saturday at CVCT’s Annex, 1572 Highway 395, Minden. Doors open 6 p.m., performance 7 p.m. Cost, $15 adults, $8 students/children. Tickets available at the door. Information, applications, Ann Delahay, anndelahay@gmail.com or 721-5226.

YAH Bingo

Young at Heart hosts community bingo Sunday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Doors open 11 a.m., early bird games 1 p.m., regular games 1:30 p.m. Early buy in $4, Regular buy in $6, special games $1 each. Progressive jackpot $500 with 54 numbers. Snack bar available. Information, 783-6455 or 267-4897.

Tax Prep

AARP-TaxAide will begin offering free tax preparation 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville. Service will continue 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays at the church. Appointments necessary. Information, appointments, 267-7907.

Art Exhibit

Carson Valley Arts Council hosts art exhibit featuring artist Eddie Sanderson through March 4 at the Copeland Art Gallery, 1572 Highway 395, Minden. Sanderson’s photography includes celebrities, landscapes, animals and corporate clients. Information, http://www.cvartscouncil.com or 782-8207.

Art Exhibit

Western Nevada College watercolor students featured in show through Feb. 9 at East Fork Gallery, 1503 Highway 395, Suite K, Gardnerville. For more information call, 782-7629.