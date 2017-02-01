In the spotlight for Jan. 20 | RecordCourier.com

Bingo Anniversary. The Elks bingo and second anniversary party will be today at the lodge, 1227 Kimmerling Road, Garnderville. Doors open at 5 p.m. Warm-ups are at 6 p.m., regular games at 6:30 p.m. Information, 265-5120 or 267-1362.

Tea Party. To celebrate the 185th anniversary of Lewis Carroll’s birthday, the Douglas County Public Library will be having an Alice in Wonderland Tea Party 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Spelling Bee. The Douglas County School District Spelling Bee for middle school students will be 12:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School, 701 Long Valley Road, Gardnerville. Sign up by Jan. 25. Information, http://www.spellingbee.com or Rommy Cronin at 782-7170.

Father-Daughter Dance. Tickets are on sale now for the annual father-daughter dance 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Information, 782-5500 or visit the Douglas County Community Center on Facebook.

Honor a Hero. The 2017 “Honor a Hero” concert, organized by the Kiwanis of Carson Valley, will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Cost, $25. Tickets or corporate sponsorship can be purchased from any Kiwanis member, W.A.V.E. representative, at the community center, the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce or the Carson Valley Arts Council.

Almanac Listings. The Carson Valley Almanac directory of public services, agencies, schools, parks, clubs and organizations, youth groups, churches, county offices and community resources is now being updated. The 2017 edition will appear in March. Sarah Drinkwine is working on the directory and may be contacted during normal business hours at the Record Courier, 782-5121.