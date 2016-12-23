Gardnerville museum great place to visit | RecordCourier.com

Will you have friends or relatives visiting this holiday season? Treat your guests to an enjoyable outing by taking them to the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 1477 US Highway 395 N, Gardnerville. As a DCHS member, you enter for free and your adult guest’s fee is only $5. There is so much to see at the former Douglas County High School building, including its replica of an old-fashioned Main Street downstairs and outstanding exhibits depicting local history throughout. While you are there, check out the bookstore where everything is on sale for 20% off the regular price. The tickets for the 2017 melodrama are now available, so you’ll probably want to pick yours up. Here is the long-awaited update on the event. According to board president Dennis Little, “The DCHS’s annual melodrama purports to be neither politically, historically or chronologically correct and warns young children, the faint of heart and those of tender ear should not attend!” There will be just three performances of “The Lynching of Lucky Bill, A Comic Interpretation of a Tragic Event!” There are evening performances on Feb. 24 and 25 (includes complimentary hors d’oeuvres with a no-host bar) at 7 p.m. and a Sunday hot dog and champagne matinee on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. All seats are $25 for the general public and $20 for DCHS members.

Another fun place to take visitors is Nevada’s earliest recorded settlement, historic Genoa. Of course, any trip there wouldn’t be complete without stopping at Nevada’s oldest thirst parlor — the Genoa Bar has been a favorite spot for movie stars, musicians, and Hollywood filmmakers over the years. Built in 1853, its history was re-researched and rewritten in 2013. Willy Webb, the bar owner, can tell you about the book, “The Old Genoa Bar” by Sandie La Nae. You won’t want to miss seeing the original bar top, authentically worn old wooden floors and medallions on the ceiling surrounding the original oil fixtures (converted to electricity at the turn of the century). The one remaining red oil lamp is still lit every New Year’s Eve. An old wood stove is the only source of heat and locals often bring in firewood to share. Don’t miss the diamond dust mirror and be sure to ask the bartender to shine a flashlight on it for the full effect. Townspeople rescued this valuable piece of history from the bar during the great Genoa Fire that destroyed most of the town. They were able to return it intact afterward to be enjoyed by myriad visitors since. Finally, see if you can spot Raquel Welch’s bra hung there many years ago. We can’t help but wonder what color it was when she left it? Whatever you do, please don’t disturb the cobwebs — it’s taken years to cultivate them!

If you have a Douglas County non-profit event or story you would like to see highlighted in this column, please email museummatters1@gmail.com on or before the Tuesday prior to the event. We wish all our wonderful readers a very Merry Christmas!

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com