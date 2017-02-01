Film fest catches big air Friday night | RecordCourier.com

Ever wanted to watch people huck big air in Antarctica, basejump off towering cliffs or mountain bike down trails that would make most cyclists cringe?

Friday night’s Tahoe Adventure Film Festival will do just that. This year’s offerings include a preview of the film “Dirt Bag Climber” about world-renowned climber Fred Beckey and “Snow Flake,” a film about a ski bum in Switzerland.

The Tahoe Adventure Film Festival was started in 2003 by South Lake resident Todd Offenbacher. This year it is being screened around the country in cities including San Francisco, Sun Valley, Idaho and Jackson Hole, Wyo. Friday night’s showing in Minden is a benefit for the Douglas High School Interact Club.

Proceeds from the film benefit the high school’s Backpack Buddies program. The program provides food, basic necessities and school supplies such as caps and gowns for students who can’t afford them.

Interact members chose the Backpack Buddies program as the recipient of the festival because “I think that (poverty) is something that really affects our community,” said club member Mackenzie Brixey.

The first year the festival raised several hundred dollars, said Interact advisor Mark Lilly. Last year’s event netted about $1,500.

The film will be screened at the CVIC Hall in Minden. Doors open at 6 p.m. The festival features six films, each between about 10 and 15 minutes in length, Lilly said.

“Our goal is to sell out the venue and we want to move it to the community center,” Lilly said. The hall seats about 375 people, he said.

Tickets are $15 at the door. The event includes a raffle. Prizes include four tickets to Disneyland.