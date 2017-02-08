Dance Team set loose to showcase talent | RecordCourier.com

The Douglas High School dance team will show off their talent at their upcoming performing arts showcase Feb. 18 at the CVIC Hall.

“We got this idea for a fundraiser to showcase some of our talents,” said the dance team’s captain, Cianna Gransbery. “We don’t usually get to show off what we can do at games so this gives us that chance.”

Gransbery said the dance team will perform individual and group dances in genres such as hip-hop, contemporary, jazz, musical theatre and tap dancing.

“There will be nine different dancers and groups of girls with different styles and talents,” added Varsity cheerleading and dance line coach Amanda Laca.

There will also be dramatic interpretations and vocal and instrumental performances by other Douglas High performing artists.

Gransbery said the fundraiser will help the team purchase new uniforms, cover competition costs and help with anything else the team needs.

“We have a lot of talented dancers on our team,” she said. “The girls are amazing and have worked hard.”

Many of the performances were choreographed by the students like Sophomores Alyssa Sweetland and Maddison Hettrick and their musical routine “Foot Loose.” They said they were inspired by the 2011 version of the musical.

They will also team up with senior Natasha Culpepper to perform a hip-hop dance to “Confident” by Justin Beiber. Culpepper choreographed the routine.

“I like choreographing because I can put in my own style and split it off into different genres of dance,” she said.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and shows at 6 p.m. Tickets purchased ahead of time are $7 or two for $10. All tickets are $10 at the door per person.