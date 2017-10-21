CVAA Scholarship art show a success

The Carson Valley Art Association 2017 Scholarship Show was a success because of the merchants, artists and individual community members who supported it.

The annual show held in September at the CVIC Hall with more than 100 entries ranging in a mixed medium of watercolor, pastels, acrylic and photography.

Samples of the 2017 scholarship recipients' work were shown during the show and judged by Rita Borselli, an art teacher at Douglas High School.

Borselli is known for her watercolor, graphic design and art quilting experience.

The scholarship recipients were Lindey Salie with a $2,000 scholarship and Grace Brooks with a $1,000 scholarship.

Salie is currently a student at the University of Nevada Reno and is looking forward to becoming an art teacher and Brooks is pursuing a career in environmental architecture from Montana State University.

Other beneficiaries of the show were Ric Rose local graphic design artists who was awarded "Best of Show" and Don Fotine, renowned acrylic artist, received the "People's Choice Award."

The Carson Valley Art Association is proud to contribute to the recipients' education and wishes them the best in their chosen fields.

The Carson Valley Art Association presents another show Oct. 24-30 hosted by 88 Cups and more.

The "Challenge Show" will showcase local artists' recreation of photographs presented by renowned photographer JT Humphrey's work and many other pieces of art showing a range of subject matter and medium will be presented.

Just in time for the holidays, the show presents an opportunity to shop local for a special gift and support local artists.

An open house will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at 88 Cups and more. Attendees can enjoy a light breakfast of pastries, fruit and coffee while getting to know the artists of the Carson Valley.

The show opens Oct. 24 through Nov. 30. Times, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday- Tuesday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday at 88 Cups and more, 1665 Lucerne Street, Minden.

For more information, Nancy Bargman 782-7079.

2017 Scholarship Benefit Show Winners

Acrylics

First Place: Linda Baxter "Across the Way."

Second Place: Carol Urusprung: "Sunlight on the Brook."

Third Place: Don Fotine: "Genoa Grace."

Honorable mention: Sue Lapp: " A Nevada Horseman."

Water Media

First Place: Judithann O'Toole: "Summer Sweetness."

Second Place: Nancy Barman " Too Tough to Dance."

Third Place: Don Fotine "Harmony Road."

Honorable mention: Mechele Johnson "Reaching for the sun."

Oil

First Place: Teri Sweeney "Taffy Swirl."

Second Place: Teri Sweeny "Fire in the Sky."

Third place: Sall Marr " Strut"

Honroable mention: Patricia Rowbottom "Howlin."

Photography

First Place: Steven Davis " Serenit."

Second Place: William Hicks " Genoa Sunrise."

Third Place: Sue Waskow "Retired Lanterns."

Dry media

First Place: Linda Townsed "Down the Fall Trail."

Second Place: Nancy Bargman "Don't Spook 'em."

Third Place: Cynthia Schnaare "Blue Turtle."

Honorable mention: Emily Smuda "Breath of a Wendigo."

Mixed Media

First Place: Mill Migan "New Day."

Second Place: Nancy Bargman " Chief."

Third Place: Pam Brekas " Beneath the Surface."

Honorable mention: Carolyn Denning "Land Forms, Faults #2."