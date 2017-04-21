Copeland hosts nature photographer May 9 | RecordCourier.com

Carson City photographer Nancy Florence will be displaying her photography at the Copeland Gallery in Minden from May 9 through July 1. The exhibit can be viewed 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Florence's photographs will be available for purchase.

Carson Valley Arts Council will be hosting an artist's reception on 5-7 p.m. May 12. Refreshments will be served and it is free to the public.

"My goal as a nature photographer is to show you the beauty and magic of the natural world and what is waiting to be explored in our own backyards," Florence said "My belief is we need not travel far but instead slow down and be present where we are to see and experience the magic of our natural world. My hope is in viewing my photographs you will be inspired to be present, explore and learn about the wild place around us and appreciate the beauty which surrounds us in our everyday lives."

"I almost always travel with my dog and I never leave home without my camera and hiking shoes. My favorite photographic subjects are what I discover each day as I explore my own backyard and you 'see what the camera sees.'"

For more information call 782-8207 or visit http://www.cvartscouncil.com to learn more about CVAC and upcoming events. The Copeland Gallery is located at 1572 HIghway 395, Minden.