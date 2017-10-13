Beth Hart comes to MontBleu in February

Two-time Grammy-nominated vocalist Beth Hart will be performing live on Feb. 10, 2018, at the MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa. Show time is 8 p.m. in the MontBleu Showroom and doors open an hour in advance.

The Blues Magazine once dubbed Hart "the ultimate female rock star."

Born in Los Angeles, she released three hit albums through the 1990s.

"Extraordinary," wrote The Times of her once-a-generation voice box, while The Guardian praised her "daring, brooding and angry" performances.

In April 2015, she released "Better Than Home," that topped the iTunes Blues Chart and was crowned No. 4 Best Blues Album of The Year by Mojo magazine. February 2017 saw the American release of Hart's eighth studio album, "Fire on The Floor."

Tickets are $25, $30, and $40 plus tax and fees. For information on lodging packages, events, activities, accommodations, ticket sales and showroom entertainment, call 1-800-BE-LUCKY or visit http://www.montbleuresort.com.