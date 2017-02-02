Arts & Entertainment for Feb. 3 | RecordCourier.com

For Arts & Entertainment: Details are needed by noon Wednesday to put local arts and entertainment information in this column. Contact Sarah Drinkwine at sdrinkwine@recordcourier.com, 782-5121, ext. 27 or fax, 782-6132.

GARDNERVILLE

Elks Bingo. The Tahoe-Douglas Elks host bingo Friday at the Elks Lodge, 1227 Kimmerling Road, Gardnerville. Doors open at 5 p.m. Warm ups 6 p.m. and regular games start at 6:30 p.m. Must be 21 to participate. Bingo Nights are 5 p.m. the first and third Fridays of the month at the lodge. Information 265-5120 or 267-1362.

Sertoma Bingo. The Carson Valley Sertoma hosts bingo Sunday at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane. Doors open at 11 a.m. Games start at 12:30 p.m. Information, Pat, 265-5332 or visit carsonvalleysertoma.org

Watercolor class. A watercolor class series instructed by Vickie Kingman will be 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Mondays beginning Feb. 6 at the UNR Extension Building, 1325 Waterloo Lane. “Let’s Paint Snow” is the focus. Information and to sign-up for a materials list contact Vickie Kingman, 265-0320.

MINDEN

Art exhibit. Artist Ronda Eden’s work can be viewed through March 4 at the Copeland Gallery. Eden’s work is usually done in oil stick and mixed media. Information, Nancy Bargman, 782-7074.

Concert. The Carson Valley Arts Council’s next concert will feature Two on Tap Feb. 10. Tickets available in advance, $22 and $26 at the door. See and hear them at http://www.two-on-tap.com. Information, Carson Valley Arts Council, 782-8207.

Rosebud Dance. A Valentine’s Day dance will be held Feb. 11 at the CVIC Hall. Doors open at 7 p.m. and a live band will be playing 7:30-10 p.m. A dessert bar and no host bar will be available. Tickets, $10. Information Kelly Dodge 775-722-6011 or Paula Crout 775-291-6954 or Pcrout@schat.net

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Whiskey Maiden. Whiskey Maiden will perform 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday in the Cabaret Lounge at the Carson Valley Inn.

Rockey River. Rockey River will perform 6-10 p.m. Sunday-Monday in the Cabaret Lounge at the Carson Valley Inn.

Adam Bergoch. Adam Bergoch will perform 6-10 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday in the Cabaret Lounge at the Carson Valley Inn.

The Vegas Road Show. The Vegas Road show will perform 7-11 p.m. Feb. 9 and 8 p.m.-10 a.m. Feb. 10-11 at the Carson Valley Inn.

True Willie. The True Willie Band, America’s most authentic Willie Nelson tribute band will perform in Valley Ballroom at the Carson Valley Inn 5:30 p.m.-7:30 Feb. 10. Must be 21 or over. Tickets, $20. Information, 783-6606.

GENOA

Live Music. The Mudd Bonz will perform 8 p.m. Friday at the Genoa Bar.