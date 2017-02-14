Arts & Entertainment for Feb. 10 | RecordCourier.com

For Arts & Entertainment:

GARDNERVILLE

Watercolor class. A watercolor class series instructed by Vickie Kingman will be 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Mondays at the UNR Extension Building, 1325 Waterloo Lane. “Let’s Paint Snow” is the focus. Information and to sign-up for a materials list contact Vickie Kingman, 265-0320.

Comic Melodrama. The Douglas County Historical Society presents the classic old-style melodrama “The Lynching of Lucky Bill” Feb. 24-26. Prices range from $15-30. Information, 782-2555.

Comedy Class.Kat Simmon’s next stand-up comedy workshop begins Wednesday March 1 through April 5. Class time is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Comedy Club at the Nugget, 507 North Carson Street, Carson City. Seating is limited to 10. Enrollment $350. Information and to reserve space, 721-8864.

MINDEN

DHS Showcase

Douglas High School Performing Arts students will put on a showcase Saturday at the CVIC Hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and show begins at 6 p.m. Tickets, presale $7 or two for $10; $10 at the door. Information and tickets, Amanda Laca at DHSPerformingArts Showcase@gmail.com

Art exhibit. Artist Ronda Eden’s work can be viewed through March 4 at the Copeland Gallery. Eden’s work is usually done in oil stick and mixed media. Information, Nancy Bargman, 782-7074.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Nashville Nights. Nashville Nights Showcase is coming to the Carson Valley Inn Valley Ballroom featuring up and coming country music singers/songwriters. The first performance will be Hannah Jane Kile and John Cole Taylor today. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $19 and can be purchased at the Hotel front desk or call 783-6606.

Justin Lee. Justin Lee will perform 8 p.m.-1 a.m. today and Saturday in the Cabaret Lounge at the Carson Valley Inn.