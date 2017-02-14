Arts & Entertainment for Feb. 10 | RecordCourier.com

GARDNERVILLE

Watercolor class. A watercolor class series instructed by Vickie Kingman will be 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Mondays beginning Feb. 6 at the UNR Extension Building, 1325 Waterloo Lane. “Let’s Paint Snow” is the focus. Information and to sign-up for a materials list contact Vickie Kingman, 265-0320.

MINDEN

Concert. The Carson Valley Arts Council’s next concert will feature Two on Tap today. Tickets available in advance, $22 and $26 at the door. See and hear them at http://www.two-on-tap.com. Information, Carson Valley Arts Council, 782-8207.

Rosebud Dance. A Valentine’s Day dance will be held Saturday at the CVIC Hall. Doors open at 7 p.m. and a live band will be playing 7:30-10 p.m. A dessert bar and no host bar will be available. Tickets, $10. Information Kelly Dodge 775-722-6011 or Paula Crout 775-291-6954 or Pcrout@schat.net

Art exhibit. Artist Ronda Eden’s work can be viewed through March 4 at the Copeland Gallery. Eden’s work is usually done in oil stick and mixed media. Information, Nancy Bargman, 782-7074.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Willie Band. The True Willie Band-America’s Authentic Willie Nelson Tribute band will perform today in the Valley Ballroom at the Carson Valley Inn. Shows are at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets, $20. Information, 783-6606.

Vegas Road Show. The Vegas Road Show will perform 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday in the Cabaret Lounge at the Carson Valley Inn.

Nashville Nights. Nashville Nights Showcase is coming to the Carson Valley Inn Valley Ballroom featuring up and coming country music singers/songwriters. The first performance will be Hannah Jane Kile and John Cole Taylor Feb.17. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $19 and can be purchased at the Hotel front desk or call 783-6606.

GENOA

Live music at the Genoa Bar featuring an eclectic show of hybrid bluegrass music with Picket Line starting at 8 p.m.